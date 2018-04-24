News Bronx boy killed by driver trying to park minivan, NYPD says The driver, a friend of the boy's family, had just given him a ride home, police said. A Bronx boy was killed by the driver of a minivan in Williamsbridge on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated April 24, 2018 7:34 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email An 8-year-old Bronx boy died Monday after a family friend hit him as she was trying to parallel park, police said. The 34-year-old driver, in a white minivan, had just dropped off Cellou Diallo on East 215th Street, between Holland and Barnes avenues, in Williamsbridge, at about 6 p.m. Diallo was on the curb when the woman was attempting to parallel park. She lost control of the minivan, jumped the curb and hit Diallo, pinning him against a building, cops said. Diallo was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and no charges were expected. The investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.