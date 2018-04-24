An 8-year-old Bronx boy died Monday after a family friend hit him as she was trying to parallel park, police said.

The 34-year-old driver, in a white minivan, had just dropped off Cellou Diallo on East 215th Street, between Holland and Barnes avenues, in Williamsbridge, at about 6 p.m.

Diallo was on the curb when the woman was attempting to parallel park. She lost control of the minivan, jumped the curb and hit Diallo, pinning him against a building, cops said.

Diallo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges were expected. The investigation is ongoing.