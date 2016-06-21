Bronx attempted rape suspect arrested, charged, NYPD says

Shykeim Terry is charged with attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching and criminal trespass, police said.

Police have arrested a man who they said tried to rape a woman inside Bronx building earlier this month.

According to the NYPD, Shykeim Terry, 19, of the Bronx was arrested and charged Monday in connection with the June 8 attack.

Terry allegedly followed a 33-year-old woman into an elevator at a building on East 162nd Street near Sheraton Avenue at around 10:15 p.m. and tried to engage her in conversation, police said.

When the victim left the elevator and walked to her door, police said Terry approached from behind, pulled the victim’s pants down and groped her. Terry allegedly tried to pull the victim away from the door, police said, but ran off when another person came to the door.

Terry is charged with attempted rape, sex abuse, forcible touching and criminal trespass, according to the NYPD.