Bronx Barnes & Noble isn’t closing

October 23, 2014
Bronx book lovers, rejoice.

The Bay Plaza Barnes & Noble in Co-op City, the Bronx’s only major bookstore, has agreed to a two-year lease extension, according to Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr.

“This is a major victory for The Bronx, and I am grateful that both companies have come to an agreement for the betterment of our borough,” Diaz said in a statement on Thursday.

The bookstore opened with much fanfare in 1999. After 15 years, it remained popular in the borough — especially after the last independent bookstore, Books in the Hood, closed in 2011.

But the store’s 15-year lease was set to expire in January, and the landlord, Prestige Properties, and Barnes & Noble had been at an impasse, unable to come to terms on a new agreement.

Diaz says he hopes this new two-year agreement will lead to a “long-agreement.”

Barnes & Noble Vice President for Development, David Deason, said in a statement Thursday that Barnes & Noble “looks forward to continuing to serve the Bronx community.”

Diaz said the store’s decision to stay will keep 50 jobs in the community.

