Police are searching for a man who robbed a 10-year-old girl by throwing her to the ground and kicking her in the face, according to the NYPD.

Just before 5 p.m. on May 25, the girl went into her apartment building near Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway North in the Bronx with her iPhone7 Plus in her hand. The suspect followed her into the vestibule and grabbed the phone, threw her to the ground and kicked her in the face, breaking her glasses, before he ran off, police said.

She was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a swollen lip.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or text CRIMES (274637) then enter TIPS577.