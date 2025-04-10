Bronx drive-by shooting suspects still at large for wounding men at crowded intersection

Bronx detectives continue to hunt for a group of moped-riding suspects who shot two men in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

The brazen drive-by shooting occurred at the busy intersection of East Fordham Road and Grand Concourse just before 5 p.m. on April 9.

Police learned through a preliminary investigation that four suspects rode through the area on three mopeds. The unidentified suspected shooter rode on the rear of one of the scooters and began opening fire.

Two victims were struck, cops said: a 26-year-old man shot in the left ankle and a 52-year-old man who took a bullet to his lower back. Police do not yet know if both victims were targeted.

After firing the shots, cops said, the shooter and other moped-riding suspects fled the scene eastbound along East Fordham Road.

Officers from the 46th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 46th Precinct had seen four shootings year-to-date through April 6, down from eight reported at the same point in 2024. Overall, crime in the command is down about 2%.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.