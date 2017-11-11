A Bronx man was fatally shot near two Tremont schools early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers discovered Angel Perez, 27, lying on the ground at the intersection of East 179th Street and Lafontaine Avenue with a gunshot wound in his back around 1 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said. The intersection lies between two schools: the William W. Niles School, a junior high school, and the Providing Urban Learners Success In Education High School.

Perez, who lived in an apartment a block away from where he was discovered, was unconscious and unresponsive when cops arrived at the scene, authorities said.

Paramedics transported the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital in nearby Belmont, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have made arrests and their investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.