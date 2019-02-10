LATEST PAPER
Bronx toddler dies after falling from fourth-floor window, police say

A family member was watching the girl while the mother slept, police said.

A four-year-old fell out of a fourth-floor window

A four-year-old fell out of a fourth-floor window to her death on Saturday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Shaye Weaver and Alison Fox shaye.weaver@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com
A 4-year-old girl died after falling out of a fourth-floor window in the Bronx, police say.

Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a child that fell out of a window at an apartment building on E. 140th Street, according to the NYPD.

Investigators believe the toddler, whom police later identified as Helena Flores, fell out of the top of the window while she was being watched by a family member, police said.

Her mother was napping at the time of the incident, police said.

EMS workers transported the girl to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

