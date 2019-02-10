News Bronx toddler dies after falling from fourth-floor window, police say A family member was watching the girl while the mother slept, police said. A four-year-old fell out of a fourth-floor window to her death on Saturday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Shaye Weaver and Alison Fox shaye.weaver@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com Updated February 10, 2019 11:16 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 4-year-old girl died after falling out of a fourth-floor window in the Bronx, police say. Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to a 911 call about a child that fell out of a window at an apartment building on E. 140th Street, according to the NYPD. Investigators believe the toddler, whom police later identified as Helena Flores, fell out of the top of the window while she was being watched by a family member, police said. Her mother was napping at the time of the incident, police said. EMS workers transported the girl to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests were made as of Sunday morning and the investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD. By Shaye Weaver and Alison Fox shaye.weaver@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.