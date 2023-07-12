Cold-blooded attack in the Bronx: Husband allegedly slits wife’s throat, leaves her for dead in stairwell, sources say

A women was left for dead in a Bronx stairwell on Wednesday.

Residents of the Bronx were left searching for answers on Wednesday after an apparent domestic dispute ended with a man allegedly slitting his wife’s throat, police reported.

According to police sources, NYPD officers found a woman—whose identity has yet to be released—profusely bleeding inside a stairwell at the NYCHA Glebe Avenue Houses, located at 2125 Glebe Ave. in Parkchester, at around 10:55 a.m. on July 12.

The woman had been slashed across the neck, prompting EMS to rush her to Jacobi Hospital where she remains fighting for her life, authorities said.

Sources familiar with the investigation told amNewYork Metro that police arrested the woman’s husband at the scene; he is officially considered a person of interest at this time. However, the investigation officially remains ongoing.

Residents of the apartment building were left stunned by the apparent act of violence committed by their neighbor. While some refused to speak on the matter, others, who wished to remain unnamed, told amNewYork Metro that the man accused of brutalizing his wife never showed any signs of aggression.

“He was an easy-going dude. Something went wrong… something must have made him snap,” one senior resident said.

While some gathered outside the building to watch officers investigate, others left the building confused.

“I thought she fell down the stairs,” one man said, stating that he couldn’t believe what had taken place. “It is usually quiet here.”

An officer could be observed retrieving what appeared to be the knife used in the crime.