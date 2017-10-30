The NYPD is searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl as she walked to a subway station in the Bronx early Saturday morning, police said on Monday.

The teen was walking to a subway station on East Clark Place, near Grand Concourse, around 6 a.m. when the man walked up behind her and put her in a chokehold, police said. The man, who was not immediately identified by police, told her that he had a gun and a knife, they said.

The suspect then dragged her to a black sedan and tried to force her inside the car, but the teen fought back, according to the police. She struggled with him until they fell to the ground and he struck her in the face, cops said.

Despite the blow, the teen freed herself and was able to scream for help. The suspect then got into the sedan and fled on Grand Concourse, according to investigators.

After recounting the incident to investigators, the teen was taken to a nearby hospital and was treated for bruises to her face and hands, police said.

The suspect, who was described as a male in his 30s, has a distinctive foreign accent, according to the police.