Bronx police-involved shooting: Suspect on lam after trading shots with cops

Police officers traded shots with an armed suspect in a South Bronx shooting Tuesday night, but no injuries were immediately reported, police said.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at about 5:25 p.m. on Aug. 30, as members of NYPD’s Warrant Squad discovered a suspect intimidating a man with a firearm on 167 3rd Ave.

After an altercation between the suspect, whom police described only as a Black male, and police, the perpetrator fired a shot at the NYPD, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Police returned fire, but both parties missed one another, authorities said. The gunman fled the scene.

The officers were transported to Lincoln Medical Center for observation after suffering ringing in the ears.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.