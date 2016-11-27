Bronx police-involved shooting wounds man armed with knife, NYPD says

An officer shot and wounded a man who brandished a knife at police officers on Wednesday evening in the Bronx, the NYPD said.

The suspect, identified as Shamel Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon, among other charges.

Officers were responding to a call of an assault about 7:15 p.m., at the corner of Tiffany Street and Westchester Avenue in Longwood, police said. Cops arrived and met the female victim, who said her boyfriend had assaulted her.

The victim, who suffered injuries to her eye and forehead, canvassed the area with police until she spotted the suspect, according to police. Cops approached Jones, who fled into an apartment at 877 Intervale Ave., police said.

Three officers and a lieutenant followed the suspect into the building and were let into the apartment by another man. They found Jones in the kitchen, where he brandished a 12-inch knife with a 7-inch blade at the police, the NYPD said.

Jones refused to drop the knife, at which point the lieutenant used pepper spray on the suspect, cops said. But Jones continued to advance, according to cops and an additional 911 call that supports the claim, at which point an officer fired one shot at Jones, striking him in the lower back.

Jones was taken to Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center, where he underwent surgery and is in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.