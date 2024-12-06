Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are investigating two separate homicides that took place over the course of 12 hours in the Bronx.

At 3:34 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers from the 47th Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault at 688 East 223rd St. Upon their arrival, police found Staten Island resident Melquan Johnson, 36, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Paramedics rushed Johnson to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacobi, where he died of his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

In an unrelated incident, at 3:31 a.m. on Dec. 6, Bronx police officers responded to a call regarding an assault in progress at 1479 Macombs Rd. Upon their arrival, officers from the 44th Precinct found a 38-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her chest and back.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Upon further investigation, another victim, a 46-year-old man, was stabbed once in the leg and was taken by private means to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he is in stable condition. A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

Both investigations remain ongoing.