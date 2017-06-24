Bronx subway slashing sends woman to hospital, cops say

The slashing happened on a 6 train near the Parkchester station, cops said.

A slashing on the 6 train in the Bronx sent one woman to the hospital on Thursday, June 22, 2017, police said. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect, left, on Friday, June 23. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Neilson Barnard

Police are searching for a woman in her 30s who slashed a 53-year-old woman on the subway in the Bronx earlier this week, the NYPD said Saturday.

The pair had gotten into an argument on a southbound 6 train when the suspect pulled out a box cutter and slashed the woman around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to police. The suspect ran off the train when it arrived at the Parkchester subway station.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and treated for slash wounds to her finger and knee, police said.

On Friday, investigators released a surveillance image of the suspect leaving the train station.

So far, no arrests have been made.