Bronx woman found dead in her apartment at Mott Haven Houses: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the death of a woman who was found inside a Bronx apartment on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 12:28 p.m. on Jan. 4, officers from the 40th Precinct responded to a call regarding an unconscious person inside an apartment at the Mott Haven Houses, located at 350 East 143rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 38-year-old Tatiana Gonzalez unconscious and unresponsive in her apartment.

EMS rushed Gonzalez to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where she was pronounced dead. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.