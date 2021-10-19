Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights to return for 2021 season

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The annual Bronx Zoo Holiday Lights will make its return for the season this year.

Presented by Con Edison, the outdoor experience for families will be hosted from Nov. 9 until Jan. 9, 2022.

The event will be held outdoors and will include 5 lantern safaris, revealing animals from different geographical locations, Forest of Color and much more activities spread out across the park. Activities will include a demonstration of professional ice carving and competitions, wildlife stilt walkers, themed wildlife theatre performances, train rides across the park, seasonal warm snacks and much more.

For adults, there will be a special night on Dec. 1, from 6 to 10 p.m., which will have unlimited food sampling and select seasonal adult beverages. Diverse activities, music and lantern safaris will be included as well. For this event tickets can be purchased here HOLIDAY CHEERS

All tickets must be purchased in advance at bronxzoo.com. WCS members receive a 40% discount. Members at the Conservation Supporter level will receive free admission to Holiday Lights.