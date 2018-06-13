News Brooklyn woman killed, son hurt when crash sends car onto sidewalk, NYPD says The crash happened in Canarsie at Remsen and Seaview avenues, police said. A Brooklyn mom and her son were hit by a car in Canarsie Tuesday night, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 13, 2018 7:20 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 33-year-old woman was killed and her 6-year-old son was seriously injured when they were struck by a car in Canarsie Tuesday night, police said. Shaena Sinclair and her son were standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Remsen and Seaview avenues at about 8:50 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord mounted the sidewalk and hit them, moments after he was hit by another driver. The 21-year-old man had been driving east on Seaview Avenue, cops said. As he turned left onto Remsen Avenue, he was hit by a 61-year-old man, driving west on Seaview, causing him to lose control of the car, according to police. Both drivers had green lights. Sinclair and the boy, who lived feet from where the collision happened, were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. Sinclair was pronounced dead and the boy was listed in critical, but stable, condition, police said. Both drivers stayed at the scene and there were no arrests. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.