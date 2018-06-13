A 33-year-old woman was killed and her 6-year-old son was seriously injured when they were struck by a car in Canarsie Tuesday night, police said.

Shaena Sinclair and her son were standing on the sidewalk at the corner of Remsen and Seaview avenues at about 8:50 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Accord mounted the sidewalk and hit them, moments after he was hit by another driver.

The 21-year-old man had been driving east on Seaview Avenue, cops said. As he turned left onto Remsen Avenue, he was hit by a 61-year-old man, driving west on Seaview, causing him to lose control of the car, according to police. Both drivers had green lights.

Sinclair and the boy, who lived feet from where the collision happened, were taken to Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center. Sinclair was pronounced dead and the boy was listed in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and there were no arrests.