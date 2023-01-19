Brooklyn cold case: Police still seeking gunman in 2019 quadruple shooting that left one man dead

Hoping to crack a cold case, Brooklyn detectives need the public’s help in finding the suspect connected to a quadruple shooting in 2019 that left one person dead and three seriously injured.

The NYPD re-released video footage Thursday of the suspect wanted for gunning down four people in the lobby of a Bedford–Stuyvesant apartment building at around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2019. The shooting allegedly took place after an argument erupted at a party, according to reports at the time.

The suspect, police reported, fatally shot 20-year-old Giovanni Lewis, of Brooklyn, in the head at the 1778 Fulton St. apartment complex, while another 20-year-old man was left seriously injured after being shot six times in the torso.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman was shot three times in the torso, and a 20-year-old female was shot one time in the buttocks.

Officers from the 81st Precinct arrived at the crime scene after receiving a call about an assault.

The NYPD said the suspect fled the building and got into a black SUV that was being driven by a second man in the vicinity of Rochester Avenue and Herkimer Street, and they fled eastbound on Herkimer Street. Police didn’t have a description, nor video footage, of the driver.

Police told amNewYork Metro Thursday that the three victims injured at the time have recovered from their gunshot wounds.

The alleged shooter is described as having a dark complexion and was seen in the video wearing a black hooded sweater, dark colored pants and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).