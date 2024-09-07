Brooklyn gunman sought for shooting man in back: cops

The suspect behind a shooting in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Aug. 30, 2024.

Police in Brooklyn are looking for the gunman behind a shooting last month that left a 23-year-old man seriously wounded.

On Friday, the NYPD released video of the suspect behind the incident at about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 near the corner of Graham Avenue (Avenue of Puerto Rico) and Maujer Street in East Williamsburg.

Law enforcement sources said the shooter walked up to the location and opened fire on the victim, striking him in the back. The perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 90th Precinct responded to the shooting. EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

The 90th Precinct had seen seven shootings year-to-date through Sept. 1, equal to the number at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report.

As shown in the video, the suspect wore a white hooded sweatshirt with colorful graphics on the front and back, along with blue jeans and blue sneakers, while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the shooter’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.