When leaving your car, always remember to check for personal belongings containing huge sums of cash.

That’s the lesson one 52-year-old Brooklyn resident learned earlier this month after police say a man smashed his car window and made off with a backpack containing $40,000 — enough to buy a new Lexus.

Video shared by police shows a man in a black hoodie with his face partially obscured walking down Joralemon Street in Brooklyn Heights. Moments later, he returns wielding a tire iron and approaches a car parked near the intersection of Hicks Street in a no-standing zone.

The video then shows the man whacking the passenger-side window of the vehicle several times before reaching through the broken window and grabbing the backpack. The man then takes off running in the direction of Brooklyn Bridge Park, the video shows.

The smash-and-grab happened on July 11 around 1 p.m., according to police. They describe the backpack bandit as a male wearing a blue, hooded sweater, brown shorts and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.