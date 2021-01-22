Brooklyn Home Depot evacuated after suspicious device was found inside | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police and firefighters evacuated the Home Depot in Greenwood Heights on Friday morning after reports of a suspicious device in the store, according to the authorities.

The NYPD sent in their Bomb Squad and Emergency Service Units to the home improvement store at Hamilton Avenue near 17th Street and the Gowanus Canal at 8:15 am, according to a police spokeswoman.





The spokeswoman could not say what the suspect device was, but said that units were still investigating the scene as of 9:50 am. There are no reports of injuries.

Police and firefighters cordoned off the lot and workers looked on from outside the perimeter, photos of the scene show.





This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.