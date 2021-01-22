Brooklyn Home Depot evacuated after suspicious device was found inside | amNewYork

Quantcast
Brooklyn Home Depot evacuated after suspicious device was found inside

Police evacuated The Home Depot on Hamilton Avenue in Greenwood Heights due to a suspicious device Friday, Jan. 22.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Police and firefighters evacuated the Home Depot in Greenwood Heights on Friday morning after reports of a suspicious device in the store, according to the authorities.

The NYPD sent in their Bomb Squad and Emergency Service Units to the home improvement store at Hamilton Avenue near 17th Street and the Gowanus Canal at 8:15 am, according to a police spokeswoman.

Police and firefighters investigating the scene near the Gowanus Canal.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The spokeswoman could not say what the suspect device was, but said that units were still investigating the scene as of 9:50 am. There are no reports of injuries.

Police and firefighters cordoned off the lot and workers looked on from outside the perimeter, photos of the scene show.

Workers and onlookers wait outside The Home Depot at Hamilton Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.

