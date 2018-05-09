News Attempted kidnapping in Brooklyn thwarted by grandmother, NYPD says The boy and his grandmother were at a market when a man began pushing his stroller away, police said. A man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy in Gravesend on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 9, 2018 7:08 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy in broad daylight in Brooklyn, but failed when the boy’s grandmother chased after him, police said. The boy was in a stroller with his grandmother inside the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street, between Bay 31st and Bay 32nd streets, in Gravesend on Monday at about 3:50 p.m., when a man came up and started pushing the stroller away, cops said. The grandmother chased after the man, and he left the stroller, fleeing on 86th Street, police said. The child was not hurt, cops said. Surveillance footage of the suspect, believed to be 25 to 40 years old, was released by the NYPD on Wednesday. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.