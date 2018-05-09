A man tried to kidnap a 3-year-old boy in broad daylight in Brooklyn, but failed when the boy’s grandmother chased after him, police said.

The boy was in a stroller with his grandmother inside the Thanksgiving Supermarket on 86th Street, between Bay 31st and Bay 32nd streets, in Gravesend on Monday at about 3:50 p.m., when a man came up and started pushing the stroller away, cops said.

The grandmother chased after the man, and he left the stroller, fleeing on 86th Street, police said.

The child was not hurt, cops said.

Surveillance footage of the suspect, believed to be 25 to 40 years old, was released by the NYPD on Wednesday.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.