Brooklyn man accidentally shoots friend in Sunset Park with gun he thought was unloaded, NYPD says

The man was showing off his gun when he accidentally shot his friend, cops said.

A Brooklyn man was charged with accidentally shooting and killing his friend while showing off his gun, police said, as the blizzard whipped outside.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, as the snow tumbled down throughout the city, 32-year-old Maciej Gorecki allegedly went to his friend’s Sunset Park apartment to show off his gun, a law enforcement official said.

Gorecki, who thought the gun was unloaded, allegedly held it up to 37-year-old Golabek Zdzislaw’s head and pulled the trigger, a law enforcement official said.

But the gun was in fact loaded and Zdzislaw was found inside the 45th Street apartment and pronounced dead.

Gorecki was charged with manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Arraignment information for Gorecki was not immediately available.