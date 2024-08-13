Brooklyn cops still seeking perps involved in stabbing of 13-year-old girl

The NYPD have released images of the teens wanted for stabbing a 13-year-old girl near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD have released images of the suspects wanted for stabbing a 13-year-old girl near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn over the weekend.

Authorities say they are still on the hunt for three teen boys who accosted a 13-year-old girl just outside of the arena at around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 11. After an altercation, one of the boys stabbed the young girl in the abdomen.

Officers from the 78th Precinct responded to the scene but the group had already hightailed it. EMS rushed the young victim to Maimonides Pediatric Hospital for treatment.

In an interview with ABC News, the victim said she had visited the local Stop and Shop with a friend moments earlier when the suspects approached. She added that they were initially pointing at her, but when on the attack after she attempted to ignore them.

“He tried to stab my friend, missed her. I didn’t know he was going and I thought the knife was fake,” the victim told ABC. “I thought he was still going to try to stab me, I just ran. I didn’t even look back to see if he was chasing me, I just ran.”

On Monday night, detectives have released images of her alleged attackers in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Police said one perpetrator was last seen wearing a black headband, a light blue t-shirt and black pants, while the second wore a black AC/DC hoodie, black pants, and carrying a black book bag. Finally, the third suspect was last seen wearing a black and gray jacket, a black shirt, and black pants.

All three suspects are believed to be between the ages of 16-19.



Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.