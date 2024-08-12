13-year-old girl stabbed near Barclays Center in Brooklyn: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Brooklyn cops are looking for a group of teenagers who stabbed a 13-year-old girl outside the Barclays Center on Sunday evening, authorities said.

According to police sources, the bloody attack took place at approximately 7:45 p.m. near the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Prospect Heights. Cops say a group of three individuals knifed the teenager in the abdomen.

Officers from the 78th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the young victim to Maimonides Pediatric Hospital where she survived her injuries.

Meanwhile, detectives say they are hunting for teenagers between the ages of 16 and 18 in connection with the crime.

The motive for the stabbing is not yet known, law enforcement sources said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Overall crime in the 78th Precinct is down 24.9% year-to-date through Aug. 4, according to the most recent CompStat report. Felony assaults in the command have dropped 18.4% so far in 2024.