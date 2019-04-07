Police are asking for help finding a driver who struck a 14-year-old crossing a Brooklyn street in March.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, the driver of a black Dodge Challenger struck a girl who was crossing 47th Street at Ninth Avenue in Sunset Park, police said.

The NYPD released video on Saturday showing the female driver striking the girl in the crosswalk, getting out of her car to check on her and then drive off.

Police said the woman fled the scene when a witness called 911.

The girl was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with bruises on her torso and legs, police said.

The suspect is a woman between 35 and 40 years old, who is medium- to heavyset and has brown hair, police said. Her Dodge Challenger had Georgia license plates, according to the NYPD.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).