Brother of Levi Aron, convicted child-killer, found dead in Brooklyn, source says

The brother of Levi Aron, who abducted, killed and dismembered an 8-year-old boy in 2011, was found dead in a basement closet in Brooklyn Friday, a law enforcement source said.

Tzvi Aron’s body was discovered wrapped in a blanket and bound by duct-tape by relatives inside East Second Street in Kensington at about 2:45 p.m., cops said. The cause of death of the 29-year-old will be determined by the medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing.

Levi was convicted of the July 2011 murder of 8-year-old Leiby Kletzky in 2012 and sentenced to 40 years to life in prison.

The home where Tzvi’s body was found is the same home where investigators found parts of Kletzky’s body six years ago, according to reports.

Kletzky’s feet and other body parts were found in a bloody freezer, police said at the time. The rest of his body was wrapped in a trash bag and stuffed into a red suitcase, which was left in an auto repair shop dumpster about two miles away, authorities said.

The boy had been drugged and smothered with a bathroom towel before Levi dismembered him with three kitchen knives, according to police.

Kletzky had gotten lost after leaving a camp in Borough Park to meet his mother, and he asked Levi for help. After taking the boy to his apartment, Levi panicked and killed him when he learned that hundreds from their Orthodox Jewish community were looking for the child, according to reports from the time.

