Police are asking for the community's help in finding at least two suspects from Saturday's shooting in Brownsville.

NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, police officials, and Mayor Bill de Blasio held a news conference Sunday morning, asking for videos and photos that were taken before, during and after the shooting to help aid them in tracking down suspects.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, toward the end of the Brownsville Old Timers Reunion Night Show, when shots rang out, striking 12 people in a playground near Christopher and Hegeman avenues, police and reports say.

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at an area hospital, while the other 11 injured victims were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions, reports say.

Of those struck, seven were men and five were women, ranging in age from 21 to 55 years old, according to Brooklyn North Assistant Chief Jeffrey Maddrey.

One of the men is currently in critical condition, "fighting for his life right now," Maddrey said.

At the news conference, Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said there were no fewer than two shooters and two guns, but could not say what their motive may have been.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

One gun was recovered at a playground , O'Neill said.

There have been no arrests as of Sunday morning, but the mayor believes the suspects will be found.

"We will find the suspects involved, they will be held responsible — I don’t have a doubt in my mind," he said. "This tragedy does not define Brownsville or the people of Brownsville or what’s happening on the ground in this community that has worked so hard and come so far."

The event, which has been held yearly since 1963, is a two-day block party that celebrates the community with live music and dancing and has gone on without incident until now, according to Maddrey.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams issued a statement about the shooting, saying that the "plague of gun violence that infects our city and our nation is devastating and pervasive."

"Our country experiences a mass shooting nearly every day, although it doesn't always make the headlines," he wrote. "And the acts of gun violence occurring daily on the streets are themselves one continuous mass shooting."

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD at 800-577-TIPS or upload their photos or videos to crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.