Brute gets five-year prison stint for vicious subway attack at Herald Square

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced Monday the sentence for the man who allegedly attacked a Thai model inside a subway station last November.

Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23, was waiting for a train home inside the 34th Street-Herald Square station on Nov. 22, 2021, when 41-year-old Kevin Douglas allegedly leapt on her from behind.

Video footage from above the platform shows the suspect choke Jirajariyawetch while dragging her backwards before driving her to the ground and repeatedly raining brutal punches down upon her. Douglas reportedly made off with the victim’s purse, leaving her bleeding from her nose and mouth, and cuts across her face. Jirajariyawetch was rushed to Lenox Hill Hospital.

“This was a violent and senseless attack that caused the victim serious injuries,” said District Attorney Bragg. “The subway helps keep New York City moving, and we will continue to use all tools at our disposal to keep straphangers safe.”

Douglas pled guilty to the crime and was convicted of robbery in the second degree, a class C felony, Douglas was sentenced to five years in state prison. Following his stint behind bars, Douglas will then undergo 2 and a half years of post-release supervision.

Bragg offered thanks to the NYPD, particularly Detective Marquis Cross of the Transit Special Victims Squad, for their assistance with the investigation.

The sentence was a part of a plea deal and was imposed by Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber.