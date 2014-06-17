Bryan McMenamin, suspected drug dealer, escapes custody, hits cop with NYPD car in Glendale

An alleged heroin dealer who escaped police custody was picked up Tuesday after nearly a day on the lam, police said. Bryan McMenamin allegedly managed to get into the driver’s seat of an unmarked police vehicle and drive off shortly after he was arrested in Glendale, Queens.

McMenamin, 38, allegedly hit a Queens narcotics detective with the vehicle he stole as he sped off from Cooper Avenue and 59th Street just before 7 p.m., police said. The car was recovered a few blocks away but McMenamin was gone.

It was unclear how McMenamin was able to gain control of the car, get into the front seat or whether he managed to free himself from handcuffs. He was not handcuffed when he was captured Tuesday, police said.

Police had arrested McMenamin a few blocks away on Central and 66th avenues for allegedly selling heroin on Monday.

The detective suffered an injury to his right leg and was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

McMenamin has several prior arrests, including for robbery and third degree arson.