Cabbie sentenced to 20 years in kidnapping and rape of passenger

A former cabbie was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison for kidnapping and raping a passengeroin 2011.

“The defendant had a duty to drive a young woman home, but instead he brutally raped her at knifepoint,” said Brooklyn District Attorney Ken Thompson.

The victim told Gurmeet Singh, 42, to drive her home to lower Manhattan after a night of clubbing in Williamsburg. After the victim fell asleep in the cab, Singh drove her to his personal vehicle, held a knife to her throat, bound her arms and wrists with a scarf, stuffed paper towels in her mouth, blindfolded and raped her.