A loose calf was cornered by police in Prospect Park after it was seen running through the streets in Brooklyn Tuesday, the NYPD said.

Cops were first alerted at about 11:33 a.m. when the male calf was seen running near the Prospect Expressway. Shortly after noon, police caught up to the animal on the fields of the Prospect Park Parade Ground, near Coney Island and Caton avenues, a spokesperson said.

Emergency Service Unit officers used soccer goals to fence the animal in on a baseball diamond, but the calf barreled through one of the nets, knocking down one of the officers.

One officer appeared to fire a tranquilizer dart at the calf, and about an hour after they arrived at the fields, the officers trapped it between two vehicles parked on either side of the field's dugout.

Police let the calf roam between the cars for several minutes before roping it and loading it into an NYPD horse trailer. The animal was set to be turned over to the Animal Care Centers of NYC, which will take it to a facility on Long Island, a spokesperson said.

Update The 🐄 was benched in the dugout prior to #ALCS game 4. He was safely removed to @NYCACC & will be cared for until a new home is found pic.twitter.com/HfEXkFliR9 — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) October 17, 2017 Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC. — RosieSchaapofHorrors (@rosieschaap) October 17, 2017 There's a cow roaming the streets of Prospect Park. — Aaron Porchia (@Porchia) October 17, 2017

As the officers were corralling the calf, spectators gathered, watching from behind a fence. Several people tweeted about seeing the calf running through the streets prior to his capture.

“Just saw a COW bolting up 17th St in S. Slope. On the sidewalk. In case I thought there was nothing new to be seen after a lifetime in NYC,” one user wrote.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the calf had gotten loose from. In the past, cows have escaped slaughterhouses in the city.

With Reuters