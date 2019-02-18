Average annual premiums by ZIP code Drivers in parts of Brooklyn pay some of the highest annual auto insurance premiums in the city, according to The Zebra, an insurance search engine and car insurance comparison marketplace. The map shows the average premium in the city and its suburbs by ZIP code. Posted on Feb. 14, 2019. $1,500-$2,199 $2,200-$2,799 $2,800-$3,499 $3,500-$4,100

"It all has to do with risk and a really granular area. New York as a whole is highly populated and really congested. … There will be more risk of accidents, more claims, people bumping into each other," said Alyssa Connolly, the director of market insights for The Zebra. "New York has hail and snow and ice and wind and rain and every season full of weather that could potentially damage a car."

Reported rates varied largely by ZIP code, though the five highest premiums were all found in Brooklyn. In 11233, which sits between Crown Heights and Bedford Stuyvesant, drivers paid the highest premiums at an average of $4,075, according to the report.

Drivers in Red Hook, NY (the one in Dutchess County), however, only pay an average of $1,570 — the lowest rate in the metro area.

"Unemployment is low, gas prices are low, more people are on the roads," Connolly added. "It’s a mix of many factors."