News Car insurance rates in metro area increased by 7.9 percent in 2018, The Zebra report says Drivers in the 11233 ZIP code pay an average of $4,075 annually - the most of any ZIP code in the metro area. The average car insurance annual premium in the New York metro area, which includes 568 ZIP codes, is higher than that of Los Angeles and Chicago, according to a report by The Zebra. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Spencer Platt By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated February 18, 2019 5:52 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Car insurance rates in the New York metro area increased by nearly 7.9 percent in 2018 compared to 2017, as average rates continue to soar over other large cities, according to a new report. In the New York metro area, which includes 568 different ZIP codes, the average car insurance annual premium was $2,392, according to insurance search engine The Zebra. That number is higher than Los Angeles — where rates average $2,046 — and Chicago — where rates averaged $1,363 — according to the report. It's also higher than the New York State average rate of $1,688 and the nationwide average of $1,470 per year. Average annual premiums by ZIP code Drivers in parts of Brooklyn pay some of the highest annual auto insurance premiums in the city, according to The Zebra, an insurance search engine and car insurance comparison marketplace. The map shows the average premium in the city and its suburbs by ZIP code. Posted on Feb. 14, 2019. $1,500-$2,199 $2,200-$2,799 $2,800-$3,499 $3,500-$4,100 "It all has to do with risk and a really granular area. New York as a whole is highly populated and really congested. … There will be more risk of accidents, more claims, people bumping into each other," said Alyssa Connolly, the director of market insights for The Zebra. "New York has hail and snow and ice and wind and rain and every season full of weather that could potentially damage a car." Reported rates varied largely by ZIP code, though the five highest premiums were all found in Brooklyn. In 11233, which sits between Crown Heights and Bedford Stuyvesant, drivers paid the highest premiums at an average of $4,075, according to the report. Drivers in Red Hook, NY (the one in Dutchess County), however, only pay an average of $1,570 — the lowest rate in the metro area. "Unemployment is low, gas prices are low, more people are on the roads," Connolly added. "It’s a mix of many factors." By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input. News photos & videos A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants