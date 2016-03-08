Carbon monoxide in Flushing, Queens home hospitalizes 5, FDNY says

Five people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning because of high levels of carbon monoxide in a house in Queens, the FDNY said.

Firefighters responded to a home on 77th Avenue around 5:30 a.m., a spokesman said.

One person was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in serious condition and the four others were taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with less serious injuries, the FDNY said.

It is not clear yet what caused the high levels of carbon monoxide. Police said it does not appear to be criminal in nature.