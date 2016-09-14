Carey Gabay J’ouvert murder: Fourth man, Kenny Bazile, indicted

If convicted of the top charge, Kenny Bazile faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

A fourth man was indicted on Wednesday in the shooting death of Carey Gabay, an aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was killed during last year’s pre-West Indian Day celebrations, according to the Brooklyn district attorney’s office.

Brooklyn resident Kenny Bazile, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, and held without bail. Bazile joins three others who were indicted in June for Gabay’s murder, and a fifth man who was indicted in October 2015 for allegedly having a gun at the scene, according to the DA’s office.

Gabay, 43, was struck in the head on Sept. 7, 2015, as he participated in the J’ouvert festivities in Crown Heights. He had been caught in the crossfire between two gangs just before 3:40 a.m.

Gabay died at Kings County Hospital after more than a week on life support.

The festival was beset by violence again this year, with the shooting deaths of Tiarah Poyau, 22, and Tyreke Borel, 17. Reginald Moise was arrested in connection with Poyau’s murder.