Police search for man wanted for questioning in connection with shooting of Gov. Cuomo aide

Police were searching for a man Thursday in connection with the shooting of a 43-year-old aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the weekend during pre-West Indian Day celebrations.

Investigators released a sketch of the man on Wednesday night who is wanted for questioning. The man, who is described as about 19 to 20 years old and wearing a Jamaican flag around his neck, was identified by witnesses at the scene, police said.

Carey Gabay, a first deputy general counsel at Empire State Development, was shot in the head early Monday by an apparent stray bullet during the J’ouvert festivities. Gabay was in a coma and in critical condition, his family said Tuesday.

The shooting appeared to be gang-related, Police Commissioner Bill Bratton has said.

Police were offering a $12,500 reward for information on the shooting.