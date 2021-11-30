Ceiling collapse in four-alarm fire at Yorkville restaurant leaves four fireman injured

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The FDNY is investigating a four-alarm blaze that broke out in a Yorkville restaurant on Tuesday morning.

According to fire department officials, a call regarding a fire at Dragon One, located at 1843 1st Avenue, at 5 a.m. on Nov. 30. Responding units forced their way into the restaurant, where they encountered heavy smoke and heat conditions on the first floor of the building.

The fire had broken out in the back of the restaurant, expanding to the front and up to the third floor. A ceiling collapsed onto firefighters on the first floor, injuring four FDNY members. Two were taken to Cornell Medical Center and two of them were transported to St. Luke’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Deputy Chief Michael Gala stated that the old building had many void spaces. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“Our members got very lucky battling a tough fire. This could of turned out worse after the collapse. The members did a tremendous job,” said Gala.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell