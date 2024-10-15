Chauncey Parker named new public safety deputy mayor amid ongoing City Hall turmoil

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday named long-time law enforcement veteran Chauncey Parker as his new deputy mayor for public safety — plugging one of several vacancies following a recent wave of resignations across his administration.

Parker succeeds Phil Banks, who resigned last week in the wake of federal agents raiding his home and seizing his electronics last month. The new deputy mayor had been Banks’ assistant deputy mayor and, previously, the deputy commissioner for collaborative policing at the NYPD.

“Chauncey has been a leader in this area for over 40 years to lead our public safety apparatus,” The mayor said. “Clearly, Chauncey is the best person for the job. Lifelong public servant, who has spent his career working at all levels of government building bridges.”

According to the city’s organizational chart, the deputy mayor for public safety oversees the FDNY, Department of Correction, Department of Probation, and New York City Emergency Management. However, it is not in charge of the NYPD, which reports directly to the mayor.

Adams — seeking to demonstrate that there are people still wanting to work for him following his indictment last month — noted that nine candidates from outside of his administration applied for the deputy mayor position.

Parker said he would bring his experience of collaborating with other levels of government to his new role.

“In my almost 40 years of working in criminal justice, I think the most important thing I’ve learned is what is your North Star?,” Parker said. “And that is the power of partnership, how we are always so much stronger and better when we work together. In fact, it’s the only way to go forward.”

Additionally, the mayor appointed Mona Suazo — a 19-year NYPD veteran — as Parker’s assistant deputy mayor.

Banks was among a slew of top Adams administration officials to exit City Hall in recent weeks, following his historic indictment and the escalation of several federal investigations into figures in his inner circle. The mayor has been clearing out scandal-ridden figures from upper ranks of his administration, although he insists they are leaving of their own accord, and replacing them with officials who are broadly seen as hard-working public servants.

Last week, Parker was reported to be a top contender as the next permanent NYPD commissioner, along with Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch. But his appointment as deputy mayor for public safety presumably means he is out of the running for the top cop position.

Despite reports that interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon is on his way out, Adams insisted he is still “doing the job.”

“When people are in the job, they should do the job. And that is what he’s doing, and that’s what I expect of him,” the mayor said. “And if there’s any changes, we’re going to come to this podium and make an announcement. Until then, Tom Donlon is the interim police commissioner.”