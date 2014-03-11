Quantcast
Chelsea fire kills 82-year-old woman

CAROLINE LINTON
March 11, 2014
Gloria Hillman was found dead in her apartment.

A fire early Tuesday morning at a Chelsea apartment killed its elderly resident, the NYPD and FDNY confirmed. Two firefighters were also taken to Bellevue Hospital for minor injuries.

Gloria Hillman, 82, was found dead when firefighters responded to a fire at her apartment at 315 7th Ave. at 4:28 a.m., just minutes after the fire was reported. The fire was controlled by 5:11 a.m., and it’s unclear if the rest of the building was damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Police said Hillman’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

