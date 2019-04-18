LATEST PAPER
Wake, funeral scheduled for fallen Marine, Bravest Christopher Slutman

Slutman, who is survived by his wife and three young daughters, served with Ladder Company 27 in the South Bronx.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com
The wake and funeral for fallen Marine and FDNY firefighter Christopher Slutman will be held next week, the FDNY announced on Thursday. 

Slutman, a 15-year veteran of the FDNY, was one of three Americans killed earlier this month when their convoy hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which happened near the main U.S. base in the country. Three additional U.S. service members were injured. 

A wake will be held on Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Joseph A. Lucchese Funeral Home in the Bronx, according to the FDNY. A funeral will be held the next morning at 11 at  St. Thomas Church on West 53rd Street in Manhattan.

Slutman, who is survived by his wife and three young daughters, served with Ladder Company 27 in the South Bronx. 

Mayor Bill de Blasio presented Slutman with the Fire Chief’s Association Memorial Medal in 2014 after the late firefighter rescued an unconscious woman from a burning apartment in the South Bronx.

Following his death, a scholarship fund was set up for his three daughters, McKenna, Kenley and Weslynn, by the FDNY Foundation. In addition, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors first responders and military personnel, said it was raising money to help pay the mortgage on the Slutmans' home.

