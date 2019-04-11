LATEST PAPER
Fallen marine's family gets help from FDNY, Tunnel to Towers Foundation

Christopher A. Slutman was killed Monday in Afghanistan when a roadside bomb struck his convoy.

FDNY firefighter and U.S. Marine Christopher A. Slutman,

FDNY firefighter and U.S. Marine Christopher A. Slutman, of Ladder Company 27 in the South Bronx, was killed in Afghanistan on Monday, officials said. Photo Credit: FDNY

By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4
The FDNY and a charity group are running fundraising campaigns to help the family of firefighter Christopher A. Slutman, who was killed this week while serving as a Marine in Afghanistan.

Slutman, 43, a 15-year FDNY veteran who was stationed at Ladder Company 27 in the South Bronx, was killed along with two other Marines on Monday when a roadside bomb struck their convoy. 

The FDNY Foundation has set up a scholarship fund for Slutman's three daughters — McKenna, Kenley and Weslynn — and the department has already donated $25,000. Contributions can be made at www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate/.

"The hearts and prayers of the entire Department are with his loved ones and with the families of his fellow service members who lost their lives in service to our nation,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which honors first responders and military personnel, announced Wednesday that it is raising money to help pay for the mortgage on Slutman's family home. Donations for this fund can be made at tunnel2towers.org

"I am calling on all Americans, and New Yorkers in particular, to step up and support this family. Lift the financial burden of a mortgage so they can be secure in the knowledge that their home is theirs forever," Frank Siller, CEO of the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, said in a statement.

