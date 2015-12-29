Christopher Sobers charged in Qing Qing Kiemde’s stabbing death in Kissena Park

An NYPD patrol car is seen in this undated photo. Photo Credit: Evan Sung

A Brooklyn man was arraigned today in connection with the October stabbing death of a woman at a Queens Park.

Christopher Sobers, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the October death of 28-year-old Qing Qing Kiemde. An indictment alleges that Sobers repeatedly stabbed Kiemde in the neck and torso between Oct. 10 and Oct. 11 in Flushing’s Kissena Park. He’s also accused of stealing Kiemde’s cellphone and then tampering with that evidence, according to the indictment.

Authorities said Kiemde was pronounced dead at Kissena Park near Colden Street and Laburnum Avenue on Oct. 11 just before 3 p.m.

Sobers was remanded and is due in court again on Jan. 29.