News Citi Field display case catches fire, no injuries reported: FDNY The Mets are in Atlanta and returning home on Thursday. A small fire broke out inside Citi Field Wednesday afternoon. The FDNY said a display case inside the stadium's rotunda caught fire and spewed smoke into the air around 3:42 p.m. The stadium's sprinkler system turned on and put out the fire, according to the FDNY. Photo Credit: Daniel Mosher via Twitter By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Updated May 30, 2018 5:14 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A small fire broke out inside Citi Field Wednesday afternoon. The FDNY said a display case inside the stadium’s rotunda caught fire and spewed smoke into the air around 3:42 p.m. The stadium’s sprinkler system turned on and put out the fire, according to the FDNY and the Mets. “Firefighters came in shortly after and extinguished what was left, which was mostly smoke,” an FDNY spokesman said. In a statement, the Mets said there “was minimal damage, which was non-structural,” and no one was in the rotunda during the incident. Although there were no injuries, there were pedestrians who were near the stadium and they posted pictures and video of the blaze on social media. The Mets said they were working with the FDNY to determine the cause of the fire. The team is currently in Atlanta to play the Braves and is scheduled to host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. By Ivan Pereira ivan.pereira@amny.com @IvanPer4 Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.