City launches online hub for tech companies, entrepreneurs

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the unveiling of the new digital.nyc website at a building in DUMBO in Brooklyn on October 1, 2014. Photo Credit: Bart Barlow

The city launched a new online portal Wednesday that helps New York’s booming tech industry have a wider reach.

The digital.nyc website serves as a one-stop shop for the likes of entrepreneurs, engineers and investors. It also offers several resources such as job postings, event listings, accelerator and incubator programs.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the tech industry, which created 45,000 jobs in the past decade, has been a crucial factor for the city’s economic growth so it was important to come up with ideas that continue the success.

“We never rest on our laurels, we must always strive to do better,” he said.

The city’s Economic Development Corporation teamed up with IBM and entrepreneurial firm Gust to create the site, which gathered information from 6,000 city tech companies. The site, which began development under the Bloomberg administration, will update every day.