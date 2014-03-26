CNN employees arrested at World Trade Center site

Note to media employees everywhere: You are not teenagers. Don’t try to compete with them. Two CNN employees were arrested …

Two CNN employees were arrested Tuesday for allegedly trying to break into the World Trade Center site in the wake of the recent high-profile security breaches.

Their break-in attempt was not successful.

Port Authority police said in a statement Wednesday that an officer initially stopped Yon Pomrenze, 35, and Connor Boals, 26, at Vesey and Washington Streets when they tried to break through a security gate.

But the escapde didn’t stop there. The men then walked east on Vesey Street to the entrance of the WTC PATH station, where police say Boals was observed twice trying to climb the fence.

Pomrenze and Boals then tried to push their way through a controlled gate at Vesey and Church Streets — and this is where they were arrested.

The Port Authority said they confiscated a Go Pro camera and a video camera on a tripod.

The men are charged with criminal trespass, obstruction of governmental administration, and disorderly conduct. They are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

CNN confirmed that Pomrenze and Boals were reporting a story on the recent security incidents at the WTC sites, but a spokesman insisted in a statement that the men were “not asked to sneak onto the WTC site.”