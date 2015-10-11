Columbus Day Parade expected to draw one million New Yorkers

One million New Yorkers are expected to line the parade route.

The city will mark Columbus Day with the annual march up Fifth Avenue Monday, and organizers expect one million New Yorkers to line the parade route.

The celebrations begin at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the Columbus Day Mass at 9:30 a.m., followed by the march up Fifth Avenue around 11:30 a.m. About 35,000 marchers from 100 groups — including bands, floats and organizations from around the world — will take part in the parade.

Alberto Cribiore, the vice chairman of Citi Institutional Clients Group, is the grand marshal.

Marchers will go up Fifth Avenue between 44th and 72nd Streets, until around 3 p.m. WABC/7 will broadcast the celebrations.

There are no reported protests against the parade; however, the Redhawk Native American Arts will hold the final day of its annual Indigenous Peoples Celebration at Randalls Island.

Post offices, banks, courts and public schools are closed Monday in observance of the holiday.