Column: Could Yahoo unseat Google in the iPhone?

Last year, it was reported that Apple and Yahoo were ready to take their relationship to the next level. According to the Wall Street Journal, Yahoo was intent on strengthening its position in mobile and was looking to play a larger role in delivering content to the iPhone, essentially unseating Google as iOS’ default search engine.

Although little came from that report in the way of tangible results, Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer (seen in photo below) is allegedly keeping that dream alive. Re/code’s Kara Swisher reports that becoming iPhone’s default search engine is Mayer’s “secret plan.”

Swisher writes, “A number of Yahoo insiders I have talked to said her plan to pitch Apple on the idea as its marquee mobile search partner is far along. The company has prepared detailed decks, including images of what such a search product would look like, and hopes to present them to Apple execs.”

Full story at Minyanville.