Column: Get ready for Alibaba's IPO

The jungle drumbeat of the Internet has lately been sending the signal that Alibaba, owned in part by Yahoo, will file the paperwork for its initial public offering any minute now. Lending credence to the rumor is the relentless blizzard of announcements of new projects and acquisitions coming from the Chinese e-commerce giant. It is unlikely that any of these acquisitions will be included in the IPO, but even without them, the Alibaba launch is expected to raise more money than theFacebook public debut two years ago. Earlier this month, Alibaba's valuation was raised to $168 billion, from $153 billion in February, based on the average estimate of 12 analysts compiled by Bloomberg News.