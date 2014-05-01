News Column: Is social media over as an investing theme? Minyanville By MINYANVILLE STAFF May 1, 2014 7:58 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Social media stocks have been a roller coaster. From 2012 to the peak on March 6, 2014, the Global X Social Media Index ETF rose 71% as stocks such as Twitter, Facebook, and Yelp were all the rage. But then there was a disturbance in the momentum force. The comparatively boring utility and energy sectors took the lead, while SOCL dropped 28% through April 28, putting it in what some people call official bear-market territory. And many social stocks have done even worse than this ETF: Twitter, Yelp, LinkedIn, and Pandora are all off their respective highs by more than 40%. Even Facebook, which reported what may have been the best first-quarter earnings of any tech company, hasn't been immune to the selling -- it's still off its March high by 18%. Traders are asking themselves: Is this a simple case of a hot sector taking a breather after extended outperformance? Or is it the beginning of the end for social media investing? Full story at Minyanville. By MINYANVILLE STAFF Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.