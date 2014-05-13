Column: Net neutrality -- Amazon and eBay are fans

The subject of net neutrality has been dominating headlines and sparking debate whether it should be required by law. Even Amazon and eBay support net neutrality, the principle that Internet service providers shouldn't be permitted to provide faster, better delivery to some content providers or (flip side of the coin) slower, poorer service to others.

It's not easy to convey the importance of the issue without using real-world terms, so let's put this baldly: Comcast is the largest ISP in the US and the only broadband choice for many consumers. In the absence of FCC rules, Comcast can decide:

Whether to provide speedier delivery to Hulu, Fandango, and E! Entertainment, all sites in which it has a financial interest, but not to their competitors.

