LATEST PAPER
29° Good Evening
SEARCH
29° Good Evening
News

Column: T-Mobile's 'Simple Starter' plan

Minyanville

Minyanville

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE
Print

People in Panama are laughing at us.

Actually, people in India, Italy, and Indonesia are laughing at us, too, but I have recent firsthand knowledge of Panama. A group of young, phone-toting professionals there laughed out loud when they heard what Americans pay monthly to use their cell phones. (The concept of a heating bill brought down the house, but that's another story.)

In Panama, as in much of the world, people buy a phone and then buy prepaid coverage, refilling at need. It costs maybe $20 a month, even if they frequently call internationally.

The average monthly cost is about $10 in Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, and the UK. In the US, it's about $85. Those figures are based on purchasing-power parity, meaning they are adjusted for relative cost of living.

In the entire world, only a couple of African nations have costs as high. Canada's come closest, and they're furious about it.

Full story at Minyanville.

By CAROL KOPP/MINYANVILLE

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced her presidential bid A who's who of 2020 presidential contenders
Kathy Wylde, president and chief executive of the ‘Sad day’: Business group leader on Amazon’s NYC pullout
On Wednesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Corey Public officials offer condolences in the death of Det. Brian Simonsen
Skyler, a 2-year-old Papillon from New York, stretches Meet some of the competitors at the Westminster Dog Show
The New York Aquarium moved five endangered Atlantic Five endangered Atlantic sturgeon now on exhibit at NY Aquarium
Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said DEP says it shared lead-testing data with tenants